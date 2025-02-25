Tony Hawk Pro Skater tease shows old skaters, further lifting hopes for 3+4 remake

Activision is continuing to tease the return of Tony Hawk and the Pro Skater series.

A new social media post from the official game account reads: "Loading... new parks. 3/4/25".

The date matches a countdown on the game's website, but it's the "new parks" reference that has fans speculating. Does this mean a brand new game is on the way? Is it an expansion to the existing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remake? Or is a remake combining Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4 on the way? The latter would certainly match the date.

The social post also includes an image of Tony Hawk, and another with skaters Steve Caballero, Kareem Campbell, Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, and Eric Koston.

Notably, all of these skaters appeared in both Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4.

Loading.. new parks. 3/4/25 pic.twitter.com/Upu75FlQ78 — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (@TonyHawkTheGame) February 25, 2025

The news follows other hints from Activision last week. Along with the website countdown, a tease for a new Tony Hawk game was included in Call of Duty.

Specifically, a remastered version of Black Ops 2's skatepark-themed multiplayer map, Grind, was added in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Season 02 Reloaded update.

And along with the skatepark theme is a TV screen showing the date 03.04.25. This refers to the 4th March, in US date styling.

Before that, professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones let slip he's included in a forthcoming, unannounced Tony Hawk game.

In short, it's only six days until we find out exactly what Activision is teasing. What are you hoping for?