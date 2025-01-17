Tomb Raider 4 - 6 Remastered restores unused dialogue from series misfire Angel of Darkness

Tomb Raider 4 - 6 Remastered will restore unused voice lines from Angel of Darkness, and make some quality of life changes to Kurtis Trent's abilities.

Tomb Raider 4 - 6 Remastered includes Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (1999), Tomb Raider: Chronicles (2000), and - of course - Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness (2003). As with the first batch of remastered Tomb Raider games, each of the next three games will feature improved visuals that bring new life to environments, characters, and artefacts. There will be the option to toggle between classic and modern graphics as well, much like with Tomb Raider 1 - 3 Remastered.

The Tomb Raider team has now laid out some additional changes and tweaks coming specifically to Angel of Darkness, the series' widely panned entry from the early 2000s. Perhaps these changes will allow Angel of Darkness to rise gloriously from the ashes like a reborn phoenix..?

Let's start with Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness' Kurtis Trent, who is playable for a brief section of the game. Tomb Raider 4 - 6 Remastered will restore Kurtis' ability to wield the Chirugai in-game. He will also be able to project a psychic shield around himself, shoot around corners while making his way about in stealth mode, and sprint like Lara does. Huzzah!

Meanwhile, the remaster team has restored some unused voice lines from Lara Croft herself and Kurtis. These lines will be able to provide players with "more context" about what is going on, which should help them "better understand the story".

These additional lines of dialogue will also provide a few more hints here and there.

Other quality of life improvements pegged for Angel of Darkness include Werner Von Croy's Notebook now opening automatically the first time Lara wakes up in the derelict railway carriage, with the notebook getting new entries as the game progresses.

"Additionally, some inventory items have been restored, such as Von Croy's cane, which holds a secret that can only be unlocked in the inventory," teases the Tomb Raider 4 - 6 Remastered team.

For more details, you can check out the full Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness Remastered blog post here, ahead of the game's release on 14th February.

Image credit: Aspyr/Crystal Dynamics

As for the original trilogy, on its release last year, we awarded the Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered collection four stars, while acknowledging some of the dated qualities.

"I still love this collection, because it's carefully made and lovingly updated, but also awkward, elbowy, frustrating and prone to leaving me stuck. It's a collection that understands that Tomb Raider was absolutely a game about its controls, and it still should be - even if it doesn't quite know how to deliver on that," our Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered review.