Today's Nintendo Museum Direct will not feature announcements or even "mention" the Nintendo Switch successor

Yes, Nintendo is opening up its Japanese Nintendo Museum for a tour later today. No, it will not be taking questions about anything else at this time.

That's the official line from Nintendo, which announced on its official American X/Twitter account over the weekend that whilst it's happy to share a quick 10-minute tour of its Kyoto museum, "there will be no game announcements or mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation".

"Join us [later today], August 19 at 3pm PT, for a tour of the Nintendo Museum that’s scheduled to open during the fall of 2024 in Kyoto, Japan!" the account announced. "The Nintendo Museum Direct livestream will last roughly 10 minutes.

"Please note that there will be no game announcements or mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation," a subsequent tweet confirmed.

That's 11pm UK time for those outside of America.

Nintendo Museum was announced at a Nintendo Direct almost a year ago now. It's now set to open fall/autumn 2024, having slipped a little from its initial March 2024 opening date.

While Nintendo's statement is a firm indication that we won't get any news about Switch 2 just yet, Eurogamer sources previously confirmed that Switch 2 will launch in 2025. Our understanding is that Switch 2 was previously due to arrive later in 2024.

Nintendo has opted for a 2025 launch instead to ensure the console arrives with a more robust software line-up, Eurogamer understands. Here's hoping this extra time also allows for any new Joy-Con hiccups to be ironed out, and we avoid a repeat of the Joy-Con drift drama that has plagued the current Switch through its lifespan.

