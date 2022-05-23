If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today is the last day you can add funds to your 3DS and Wii U using a credit card

A quick PSA.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
Victoria Kennedy


Just a short PSA for those who still use their 3DS and Wii U family of systems – today is the last day you can use a credit card to add funds to your account.

On Nintendo’s Customer Support page regarding the upcoming closure of the Wii U and 3DS eshops to new purchases, it states: "As of May 23, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a credit card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems."

Eurogamer checked earlier, and at the time of writing you could still add funds with a credit card, so you still have time to get yourself topped up if this is your preferred method.

Eurogamer newscast chats Cyberpunk 2077 and the end of game purchases via the 3DS and Wii U eShops .

Meanwhile, from 29th August, users will no longer be able to use a Nintendo eshop card to add funds to their accounts on the Nintendo eshop for the Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS systems.

After this time, however, you will still be able to redeem download codes. This will be possible up until "late March 2023". After that, I guess we all say our final goodbyes.







