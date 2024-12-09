Tired of waiting for GTA 6 news, fans begin making the game's map themselves

A year has now passed since Rockstar's record-breaking first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer landed, and there's been no real news on the game since.

While some fans look to GTA 6's moon for word on when we'll hear more, others are taking matters into their own hands - by going back to last December's trailer and using it to build bits of the game for themselves.

There are several shots in the video below by YouTuber Dark Space that, at a glance, could be mistaken for the real thing. The video shows a street from Vice Beach and some of the downtown Stockyard area recreated using custom assets and the GTA 5 engine.

Later, Dark Space mocks up a rumoured cutscene, where players will apparently hook a chain to a safe to rip it out of a pawn shop using a truck. As they say, it'll be interesting to see how close to the final game all of this looks - whenever the time comes.

There's also a section where we see the estimated size of GTA 6's map from above, as a plane flies over both it and the GTA 5 map at the same speed. The inferrance here is that GTA 6's map will be bigger than its predecessor's - though this was to be expected, and exact measurements are likely best saved for the final game.

Image credit: Dark Space

Rockstar publisher Take-Two has GTA 6 set to launch in late 2025. Next year is a big one for the company, with Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country both also set to arrive between April 2025 and the end of March 2026.

This isn't the first time the GTA 6 reveal trailer has been recreated. Earlier this year, fans remade the video using real-life footage and actors.

Speaking of actors, our Christian Donlan recently took a look at Grand Theft Hamlet, a luminous documentary about staging Shakespeare inside GTA Online that brings fresh nuance to the game and bard alike.