Time-travelling bring-a-gun-to-a-sword-fight Kingmakers isn't even out yet and it's getting movie adaptation

Redemption Road's time-travelling bring-an-assault-rifle-to-a-medieval-sword-fight shooter and strategy game, Kingmakers, isn't even out yet, but it's already secured a movie adaptation.

In an update on Steam, the studio said it was "absolutely thrilled" that the unreleased game was "making its way to the big screen" in partnership with publisher tinyBuild and Story Kitchen.

Story Kitchen - which specialises in "the adaptation of video games and other 'non-traditional' IP into film and TV" shows - was founded in 2022 by Sonic the Hedgehog producer, Dmitri M. Johnson. As well as the Sonic movie franchise, it's also involved in Dredge's adaptation, and Pheobe Waller-Bridges Tomb Raider project.

As for the game itself? Redemption has yet to provide a definitive release date, but it's still slated to release later this year.

"Over the last decade or so, alongside the bigger, fewer bets publishers have made - which has also often led to formula, to conservatism - an onward march in graphical fidelity means that a certain kind of game has become obsessed with the details. I love details, and I love that games do this," Donlan wrote when Kingsmakers memorable teaser dropped.

"But as a trend, it can sometimes lead people to think that blockbusters are things that are made to be admired more than anything else. And it's nice to have someone drive a Mazda Barracuda, or whatever it is, right through that idea now and again. Don't admire this game. Thrill to it. Lose yourself in it. Break it and laugh wildly as it responds to what you've just done."

Digital Foundry's John Linneman recently sat down with four members of Road Redemption Games to discuss the third-person shooter's gameplay, real-time strategy elements, and its plan to have thousands of soldiers on-screen at once.