Tim Schafer played Brütal Legend for six hours straight to help players unlock this rare achievement

It's been 15 years since Tim Schafer rocked us out with Brütal Legend, and to celebrate, Schafer dedicated his Sunday afternoon to helping fans unlock the elusive Six Degrees of Schafer achievement.

The Six Degrees of Schafer achievement only unlocks for people who have played directly with Schafer himself or - and here's where the six degrees thing kicks in - someone else who has played with him.

But of over 14,000 tracked players listed on True Achievements, less than 10 percent of Brütal Legend players have it unlocked.

"I'll be playing in random matchmaking mode because I'm still trying to get my 50 ranked victories achievement!" Schafer said on X/Twitter yesterday.

"If you play with me, you'll get the viral (ew!) achievement if you don't already have it!"

By jumping online for six hours yesterday for random matchmaking, Schafer hopes to reach more players, which in turn should help completionists 100 percent the game.

I'll be playing Brütal Legend on my Xbox all Sunday! (well, at least from 11-5 Pacific) Come and battle with me! pic.twitter.com/8mLPh3Xhkg — TimOfLegend (@TimOfLegend) October 12, 2024

Brütal Legend launched on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC in 2009. It was pitched as an open-world action-adventure, and told the tale of Eddie Riggs (played by Jack Black), a roadie transported to a strange fantasy land where heavy metal reigned supreme. It's playable on Xbox consoles via backwards compatibility.