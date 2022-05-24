TikTok testing launch of in-app gaming

TikTok testing launch of in-app gamingDance dance revolution.
A new report has detailed plans by TikTok to enter the video games market.
The hugely-popular social app is conducting tests with in-app games in Vietnam, Reuters has said.
In response, Tiktok confirmed the gaming push, and said it was currently looking at bringing HTML5 games to its app from third-party pubishers such as Zynga.
Why Vietnam to start? As a country with the vast majority of its citizens under 35 - some 70 percent of the population - Tiktok may see a country primed to use its youth-orientated app.
In the US, two mini-games are already available via Tiktok and, as you'd expect, one of them includes dancing. Disco Loco 3D is described as a music and dance challenge mini-game while Garden of Good is a charity effort where you grow vegetables to donate to the non-profit Feeding America.
Today's report suggests more traditional games are on the cards - albeit the Flash-style experiences you'd expect from HTML, and similar to the offerings present on Facebook and Netflix.
Reuters' report suggested a launch elsewhere in Southeast Asia was next on the cards.Earlier this year it was revealed Netflix was reportedly aiming to offer 50 games to subscribers by the end of 2022, though would continue focusing on mobile "for now".
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.