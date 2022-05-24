TikTok testing launch of in-app gaming

A new report has detailed plans by TikTok to enter the video games market.

The hugely-popular social app is conducting tests with in-app games in Vietnam, Reuters has said.

In response, Tiktok confirmed the gaming push, and said it was currently looking at bringing HTML5 games to its app from third-party pubishers such as Zynga.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Will we subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium, and how does Xbox cope with the loss of Starfield this year?

Why Vietnam to start? As a country with the vast majority of its citizens under 35 - some 70 percent of the population - Tiktok may see a country primed to use its youth-orientated app.

In the US, two mini-games are already available via Tiktok and, as you'd expect, one of them includes dancing. Disco Loco 3D is described as a music and dance challenge mini-game while Garden of Good is a charity effort where you grow vegetables to donate to the non-profit Feeding America.

Today's report suggests more traditional games are on the cards - albeit the Flash-style experiences you'd expect from HTML, and similar to the offerings present on Facebook and Netflix.

Reuters' report suggested a launch elsewhere in Southeast Asia was next on the cards.