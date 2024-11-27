Three more Mega Drive classics join Switch Online catalogue

Three more classic Sega Mega Drive games have today joined Nintendo's Switch Online catalogue.

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, Vectorman, and Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs are now available for Expansion Pack members.

The former two games are both platformers exclusive to the Mega Drive.

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, released in 1993, followed the first ToeJam & Earl game from 1991, continuing the adventures of its whacky alien protagonists. However, it's a straightforward side-scrolling platformer where the previous game was inspired by Rogue.

Vectorman, meanwhile, was released in 1995 and was notable for its pre-rendered 3D models, rivalling those of Donkey Kong Country on the SNES.

Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs, meanwhile, is an earlier game from the platform: a top-down shooter adapted by Sega from the Capcom arcade game.

These three games join Game Boy classic Donkey Kong Land as new additions to the subscription service this month.

For more on these classics, here's a list of all Nintendo Switch Online games available.