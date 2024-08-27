Three games from Lord of the Rings universe currently available to claim for Amazon Prime members

Amazon Prime Gaming is offering members the chance to scoop up three games set in Lord of the Rings' Middle-earth at no additional cost.

This latest promotion is all to celebrate the second season premiere of The Rings of Power on Amazon, which starts on 29th August.

The three games are:

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Lego The Lord of the Rings, via GOG code

Middle-earth: Shadow of War, on Amazon Luna via the Prime Gaming offer wherever Luna is available

I am quite fond of the Lego games, so would recommend giving that a go if you haven't yet. Also, unlike the Lego Hobbit games, the Lego Lord of the Rings includes the whole story.

Our Lego Lord of the Rings review from 2012 (again, what is time?!) called it "charming and delightful, faithful to the source yet cheekily irreverent, and packed with features that feed into each other in satisfying ways". In fact, Dan Whitehead said it marked "another highpoint in the Lego series".

You can find more details on Amazon's Lord of the Rings game promotion here.

In addition to the above, members can also claim a number of other, non-Lord of the Rings specific, titles including Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness, Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles, Gravity Circuit, South of the Circle, Loop Hero, Trek to Yomi, SteamWorld Heist, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Kraken Academy!!, Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition, Beholder 3, Hard West 2, En Garde!, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Grime: Definitive Edition, KeyWe, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Spells & Secrets and Young Souls.

You can find out more about August's lineup via Prime Gaming here.

Elsewhere, Amazon Games boss Christoph Hartmann recently said the company was still trying to find the "hook" for its Lord of the Rings MMO, stating the team doesn't "just want to go and do the same thing over" with its Middle-earth game.

"While it's tempting sometimes with an existing IP, that's not the point of doing it. You've got to find a fresh twist, and we're still, I think, in that period where we really want to find out what could be the hook, what could be the thing which is different to all the other games out there," Hartmann said. "So it's a little bit early."