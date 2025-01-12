This year's AGDQ included someone speedrunning Elden Ring bosses with a saxophone

Awesome Games Done Quickly has "come to a thrilling close", securing an incredible $2,556,305 - that's £2.1m - for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

The week-long fundraiser wrapped up last night with a speedrun of Super Metroid after attracting over 2000 in-person attendees and "tens of thousands" of viewers on Twitch.

Speedrunners came from all over the world to "race through a bevy of games new and old", often with "zany incentives and challenges to drive donations", including a full-blown live concert during Crazy Taxi, Dr. Doot playing Elden Ring with a saxophone as a controller - which is embedded above - and an opera performance by trained singer Xem after completing his Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando run.

You can also see FunkopotamusWes’s playthrough of New Super Mario Bros. Wii using his head and feet via motion controls while playing piano.

Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $54 million (£44.2m) for charities worldwide, including Doctors Without Borders, Malala Fund, Organization for Autism Research, and more.

Next up is Back to Black, the first all-Black speedrunning charity event, which will run 6th-9th February and benefit racial justice nonprofit Race Forward. Summer Games Done Quick returns to Minneapolis, Minnesota to raise funds for Doctors Without Borders in July.

This time last year, Shiba Inu Peanut Butter became the first dog to speedrun a game during Awesome Games Done Quick.

Peanut Butter speedran Gyromite, a puzzle platformer released on the NES, in 26 minutes and 24 seconds, which is around a minute slower than his own world record, but well within the 30-minute slot he'd been allocated.