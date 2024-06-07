This shockingly rare limited edition Hulk Xbox console was donated to a UK charity shop

An astonishingly rare Xbox console given to a UK charity shop is expected to sell for thousands at an upcoming auction.

The lime green original Xbox console – designed to commemorate the 2003 release of the movie Hulk – is a limited edition original given out as a cinema scratchcard prize.

While 50 Hulk editions were made, just 36 were claimed, 16 of which are considered missing, lost, or scrapped.

"This one really caught my eye," tester Paul Smith told the BBC. "I'm a games enthusiast myself, but the rare green colour combined with the Hulk and Pepsi logo really stood out."

With eight days to go on the auction, the console has already attracted over 20 bids and is expected to fetch up to £9000. It appears to include all the original cables, five original Xbox games – Tony Hawk's Underground, Tony Hawk's Underground 2, Marvel vs. Capcom 2, what I think is Bilbo's The Hobbit, and one other game I can't quite make out – and the original controller.

"This Green Hulk/Pepsi Xbox was a special promotional Xbox made to commemorate the release of the Universal Pictures movie Hulk in 2003 for the UK release," explains the item description. "The console featured a jewel on top with a promotional image of the Incredible Hulk's eye and the Pepsi logo. These special editions were only available by having a winning scratch card when you purchased a popcorn and Pepsi meal in participating UK UCI Multiplex cinemas.

"We believe there are only 36 of these consoles were ever won and only around 20 that have been found. We believe only 50 were made. but like we mentioned, only 36 were won.

"In the USA, a green Xbox was created for the brand Mountain Dew, they made 5000 of those and they are highly sought after, so this is even rarer."

The auction advises that there are no other such consoles on eBay and "none have been sold in the past", "so these are rare, the likelihood of finding another is slim, so a rare chance to own this item".

All proceeds go to the British Heart Foundation charity.

For more contemporary Xbox news, the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase – scheduled for 6pm UK time on Sunday 9th June – will give us a look at upcoming games from Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, Xbox Game Studios, and some third-party titles, with the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct broadcast right after it.

