This PS5-compatible Crucial SSD is nearly half price at just £61

We're in the thick of the Amazon Spring sale, where we're seeing lots of big discounts on PC components, accessories and much more, with SSDs having some of the best value at the moment.

It's been known for some time that the best storage upgrade you can make to a PC or laptop is to a fast SSD. Crucial is one of the best in the business, and this P3 Plus model is a fast Gen 4 NVMe drive.

The 1TB drive provides ample storage, and is down to just £60.98 from Amazon during their spring sale right now. That's almost half its standard retail price. It's also a standout buy given the drive is compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles, which is almost necessary given the small internal storage available and the increasing size of the latest games.

The P3 Plus also has a nice 45 per cent discount at Amazon US in the Spring sale, where you can grab it for $55.

The SSD has read speeds up to 5000MB/s, and up to 4200MB/s write speeds, making this a real time-saver when it comes to moving files back and forth, not just new game downloads.

There's also peace of mind thanks to the five year limited warranty Crucial provides. Also, installing the drive is made a lot easier thanks to an included mounting screw, something that many of us forget when making storage upgrades.

If you want to use this to upgrade your PS5's storage, you'll want to get a heatsink to go with it so it doesn't overheat when you're gaming. Digital Foundry has a handy PS5 SSD guide that lists some of the best heatsinks, with advice on how to install it.

