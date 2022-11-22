This HyperX Alloy Origins 60 keyboard is less than half price right now

Gaming keyboards are often some of the first items to receive discounts during the Black Friday period, but that doesn't mean the best are necessarily always on sale.

It's also true when it comes to smaller gaming keyboards as they don't receive regular discounts like their bigger siblings. The HyperX Alloy Origins is a fantastic 60 per cent keyboard, and currently available from Amazon for just £49.99. That's less than half price. And our US readers don't miss out on this either, as Amazon US have it reduced to $59.99, with a $40 saving. It will be surprising to find many other small gaming keyboards like this on sale during the Black Friday season.

This Alloy Origins keyboard has a small footprint, and would look great if you're challenged for desk space. But the quality is undeniable thanks to the doubleshot PBT key caps and red key switches. These HyperX switches are designed for minimal key travel time while balancing responsiveness and accuracy. And the aluminium body reinforces the durability of the overal keyboard.

Of course, there's RGB lighting here, but the LEDs are designed to shine brighter thanks to the exposed design. And to add to the ergonomic design, there are three different height positions. The included USB-C cable is also detachable, making it really convenient to move your setup back and forth. There are key customisation options available via the HyperX NGENUITY software.

There are so many deals going live from all of the different retailers under the Black Friday banner.