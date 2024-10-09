This gigantic 4TB SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is down to £199, a historic low price

Having a really big portable SSD is incredible for quickly expanding the storage of a laptop, moving files between different devices or performing backups. It is possible to use an external HDD instead, but this SanDisk Extreme 4TB SSD is more than 10x faster - up to 1050MB/s - and costs just £199.99 on Amazon, the lowest it's ever been and £75 off its usual price.

I particularly like the SanDisk Extreme because they've paid a lot of attention to its physical design - so you don't have to baby-sit it at all. There's a carabiner loop to attach it to a bag or belt, a padded design which allows it to survive drops of up to three metres, and IP65 dust and water resistance too thanks to a silicone shell.

The SanDisk Extreme is particularly useful for gaming and video editing use cases, as it's fast enough to let you run games or edit videos from the drive directly, rather than requiring you to wait for files to be copied off the drive first. This is a huge game-changer for anyone that's running out of space on their laptop or desktop, as we are at Digital Foundry with reckless abandon!

If you need even more speed, there are some other discounted portable SSDs available as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days promotions. The primary alternative I'd be looking at is the Crucial X10 Pro, which offers double the speed of the Sandisk Extreme - 2100MB/s reads and 2000MB/s writes - and performed excellently in our testing. However, the 4TB size of this model isn't discounted, so you'd need to choose between the 1TB (£88) and 2TB (£136) sizes.