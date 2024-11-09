This Dragon Age: The Veilguard mission has killed more of us than any other

As people continue to get stuck into Dragon Age: The Veilguard this weekend, developer BioWare has shared a number of interesting statistics about its playerbase, including confirmation that High Dragon Corius The Icetalon is the game's "deadliest" enemy.

So far, it looks pretty evenly split across classes - 40 percent of us are playing as Mages, whereas the other 60 percent is spread evenly across Rogues and Warriors. However, the lineage delineations are interesting with 43 percent of us choosing to be human and 40 percent as elf.

The final 17 percent splits across Dwarf and Qunari, at 6 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Factions are also a little uneven: 24 percent of players opt to play as both Grey Wardens and Shadow Dragons, whilst 16 percent are Antivan Crows. 15 percent of us joined the Veil Jumpers, 11 percent the Lords of Fortune, leaving just one in 10 of us opting to become a Mournwatch.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, more of us have died during the Sea of Blood mission than anywhere else.

🧙, ⚔️, or 🏹 - There are so many choices to make in #DragonAge: The Veilguard - which did you choose?



Eurogamer's Robert Purchese had a lot of good things to say about BioWare's latest Dragon Age in his five star review. "From head to toe, wing to wing, The Veilguard is exquisitely realised and full of sophistication across systems and storytelling," he wrote. "It's warm and welcoming, funny and hopeful, gentle when it needs to be, and of course it's epic - epic in a way I think will set a high bar not only for BioWare in years to come but for role-playing games in general."