This classic 35-year-old point and click horror is back from the dead, remade by the same solo dev that created it

35 years after point and click horror game Last Half of Darkness first released it's coming back, remade from the ground up by the same solo dev who created it.

In honour of the 35th anniversary (well, technically 36th now) of the 1989 original, Bill Fisher has gone back to the start by remaking the first Last Half of Darkness with all-new graphics, a new soundtrack, "enhanced" story, and "even more" puzzles. You can check out the announcement teaser below:

"Your aunt sure was a strange one," the blurb teases. "She was some sort of witch or something. A good witch though, practicing only good spells and magic. In fact, she was working on a potion just before she was killed.

"Now the secret will go to the grave with her... unless you can find the missing ingredients."

"I made it on an XT PC 64k RAM system with a 10mb hard drive over a 9 month period, just working part-time on it," Fisher explained. "Was goofing around with some paint programs seeing if I could make some cool looking rooms and locations. It ended up turning out relatively good so I decided to actually package it. Hired an artist to do the package design and found a box manufacturer, etc. Got it in a couple retail stores locally, and sold a few at some conventions but wasn't really familiar or had the right contacts with the distribution side of things so it never was officially released commercially.

"However, right around that time, shareware was starting to really take off... and turned out to be very successful."

Last Half of Darkness is set to release on Steam on 7th February 2025, although if you missed the original first time around, worry not - that's still available, too.

