If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This budget gaming laptop from Dell is down to just £639

With an RTX 3050 and 120Hz display.
Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

With everyone having to budget more than usual these days, it's become even more important to snag the best deal possible when it comes to gaming PCs. With GPUs still suffering from shortages, a gaming laptop has become the ideal solution.

And if you're looking to save while playing the best games at 1080p, this Dell G15 5515 is a real bargain, and it's down to just £639 over at Amazon right now.

The Ryzen 5 5600H is no slouch and is a great multi-core processor. And with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, you'll be able to fly through the latest games at 1080p, which is quite respectable in a package at this price.

This CPU and GPU combination is also going to make the most of the 1080p 120Hz display. The components are good enough to push out frames quickly during fast-paced games like Doom Eternal and Rocket League. This means the picture will always be smooth and result in little tearing.

Also, there's 8GB of memory and 256GB storage. Although that might seem a little on the low side, there are two RAM slots and two SSD slots, so you can easily add RAM sticks and another SSD down the road.

Because it isn't some thin and light laptop, you don't have to worry about carrying dongles wherever you go. There are multiple USB ports, a USB-C port, HDMI out and even a LAN port. This laptop is ready to be connected to all of your devices with the least amount of hassle.

If you're after anything else for your gaming setup, whether it's a game or accessory, check out our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We're always on the hunt for the best discounts, regardless of platform, and are always sharing stock info regarding PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch