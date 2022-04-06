This budget gaming laptop from Dell is down to just £639

With everyone having to budget more than usual these days, it's become even more important to snag the best deal possible when it comes to gaming PCs. With GPUs still suffering from shortages, a gaming laptop has become the ideal solution.

And if you're looking to save while playing the best games at 1080p, this Dell G15 5515 is a real bargain, and it's down to just £639 over at Amazon right now.

The Ryzen 5 5600H is no slouch and is a great multi-core processor. And with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, you'll be able to fly through the latest games at 1080p, which is quite respectable in a package at this price.

This CPU and GPU combination is also going to make the most of the 1080p 120Hz display. The components are good enough to push out frames quickly during fast-paced games like Doom Eternal and Rocket League. This means the picture will always be smooth and result in little tearing.

Also, there's 8GB of memory and 256GB storage. Although that might seem a little on the low side, there are two RAM slots and two SSD slots, so you can easily add RAM sticks and another SSD down the road.

Because it isn't some thin and light laptop, you don't have to worry about carrying dongles wherever you go. There are multiple USB ports, a USB-C port, HDMI out and even a LAN port. This laptop is ready to be connected to all of your devices with the least amount of hassle.

