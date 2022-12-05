This ASUS gaming laptop has an RTX 3070 and a 300Hz display for under £1100

We've seen many laptops discounted that often feature an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, a great card given the amount of performance it has for the price. But we've found a great gaming laptop that goes a step above with the RTX 3070.

This ASUS TUF A15 laptop packs some of the best features you can ask for, and it's currently down to just £1098.98 from Scan right now. That's hundreds off its previous RRP.

As mentioned, it comes with Nvidia's RTX 3070, one of the best GPUs you can get in a laptop right now. It's not often you find the RTX 3070 at this price point. It's paired with AMD's Ryzen 7 6800H CPU which has 8 cores and 16 threads. That's plenty for the latest games, or if you want to multitask with demanding apps such as media editing programs.

That CPU and GPU combination will also come in handy for the 300Hz display. It's a 1080p IPS panel, so you'll benefit from crisp, sharp images. But that incredibly fast refresh rate means you'll see more of the action when it comes to esports and multiplayer titles like DOTA 2, Fortnite, Call of Duty and Apex Legends.

There's also 16GB of memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD, which is plenty to get you started, and probably enough for the laptop's life as you rotate games in and out over the coming years. ASUS' TUF models are made for increased durability and longevity, and this A15 is no different. There's also a bigger trackpad and a more tactile, desktop-like keyboard, which is backlit of course. And with HDMI, USB-C and ethernet ports, you won't have issues connecting multiple monitors or using the fastest internet speeds available to you.

We're always on the hunt for discounts on games, tech and accessories. Follow our Jelly Deals Twitter page to make sure you don't miss out on the deals we find throughout the day.