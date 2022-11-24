This 512GB micro SD card from SanDisk is nearly half price at Amazon right now

SanDisk have been one of the most reliable producers of storage drives in recent years, whether it's a handy USB memory stick or a traditional SD card.

The most common form of digital storage people handle these days are micro SD cards thanks to how ubiquitous they are. Right now, this SanDisk micro SD card with its huge 512GB storage is currently on sale for just £36.99 from Amazon. This is nearly half off its retail price, and one of the best SD card deals we've seen this Black Friday season. And it's even better for our American readers where Amazon US has it down by 60 per cent to just $39.99. This is a phenomenal price for an accessory that's almost a necessity for so many of us.

This SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card has a class 10 rating, with transfer speeds of up to 150Mb per second. That's plenty for all devices that can handle this thing, including digital cameras and recording full HD footage. In fact, it comes with a full sized SD card adapter so you can use it in devices that take standard sized SD cards like cameras.

Those speeds will also be useful when it comes to playing games too. It'll work perfectly with the Nintendo Switch and also to store games for your Steam Deck handheld. So many laptops, especially consumer, non-gaming ones, can only increase storage with only SD or micro SD cards, so you can save a tonne of games and media and take it with you. With a capacity that matches the SSDs of many laptops, you'll avoid the pain of filling it up very quickly. Plus, if you use an Android phone, this will easily work with the range of handsets that support storage expansion using micro SD cards.

