This 2TB PS5 SSD has dropped to less than £100 for Amazon Prime Members

If you missed out on Black Friday deals for PS5 SSDs, there's still a great option to consider in the new year. The Netac NV7000 2TB NVMe 1.4 M.2 SSD, which includes a heatsink, is currently available for £98.26 to Amazon Prime members. This is a significant drop from its £130 list price, making it one of the most affordable high-performance SSDs on the market right now.

When it comes to PS5 storage upgrades, established brands like Samsung and WD Black are often the go-to choices due to their reputation for reliability. However, these options also come with premium price tags. The Netac NV7000 stands out as a compelling alternative, offering similar performance at a fraction of the cost. It even comes with a five-year warranty, which should ease concerns about long-term durability.

For context, the widely praised Samsung 980 Pro SSD was discounted to £120 over the holidays—a strong deal at the time. The Netac NV7000, however, undercuts that by £20 while still delivering a reliable and competitive performance.

With advertised read speeds of up to 7000MB/s, this SSD matches the performance of top-tier models like the WD Black SN850X and the Samsung 980 Pro or 990 Pro series. If you're open to exploring beyond mainstream brands, such as those in our best PS5 SSD list, the Netac NV7000 offers a great, affordable, and capable storage upgrade for your PS5 or PC.

Just don't wait too long — deals like this tend to sell out quickly and might not stick around. For those in the US, you can see all of Amazon latest seasonal electronic discounts here instead..