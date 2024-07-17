Skip to main content

These Pokémon-themed Crocs are repulsive and cost $70

Your Slider evolved into Yuk!

Pokemon Crocs in pink with design based on Jigglypuff
Image credit: Crocs
Crocs has teamed up with The Pokémon Company to offer more official versions of its shoes.

Following the Pikachu-themed Classic Clog released earlier this year, four more variants are due to arrive this year based on Gen 1 favourites Gengar, Charizard, Snorlax, and Jigglypuff.

Each design features a Jibbitz charm to go with its colour scheme, as well as Pokéball logos on the straps. I hate them all.

News of the collaboration was shared by Sole Retriever and while the release date is unknown beyond 2024, each shoe design costs $70.

Image of four types of Pokemon Crocs based on Jigglypuff, Charizard, Gengar, and Snorlax
Image credit: Crocs

"This new pack promises to captivate fans of both brands, merging the playful essence of Pokémon with the comfort and style of Crocs," reads the post. "Style" seems like a stretch.

Image credit: Crocs

Perhaps these garish, jellified shoes are your thing, but I can't think of anything worse to put on my feet, let alone wear them in public. Pokémon Crocs, I choose... none of you.

Still, Pokémon merchandise always seems to sell well, and the exclusive card at the Van Gogh Museum caused quite the furore.

