These are the games with soundtracks so good, they've been nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award

Five video games have been recognised for their outstanding soundtracks and nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Outlaws, and Wizardry: Providing Grounds of the Mad Overlord have all been selected for the shortlist of Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media at the 2025 Grammy awards.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Here's a video version of our Dragon Age: The Veilguard review.Watch on YouTube

Here's the full list and the corresponding composers:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Pinar Toprak, composer

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla - Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - John Paesano, composer

Star Wars Outlaws - Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord - Winifred Phillips, composer

This is the third year the category has run at the Grammy awards. Assassin's Creed Valhalla secured the inaugural award in 2023, whilst Star Wars Jedi: Survivor won last year.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will be broadcast on 2nd February, 2025.

Of course, music isn't the only area when games are making an impact in major award shows. Earlier this year, Genvid's experimental choose-the-outcome, episodic Silent Hill series, Ascension, won the Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming for Silent Hill: Ascension. Genid boss Jacob Navok was a "testament to the dedication" of the team.

Amazon's Fallout adaptation also now has two Emmy awards to its name.