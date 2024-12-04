There's no Wicked video game, except if you download this Funko Fusion DLC

Breakout musical movie success Wicked has signed itself up to a crossover with... Funko Fusion, meaning you can wobble around its world as big-headed versions of Elphaba, Glinda, the Wizard and Madame Morrible.

For the uninitiated, Funko Fusion is an action-adventure game solely based around the power of brand crossovers. Character packs are available for a range of prices, from free up to around a tenner for a few extra figures.

Funko Fusion is developed by 10:10 Games, the Warrington-based studio founded by Jon Burton, former boss of licensed Lego outfit TT Games. Similar to Lego Dimensions, Funko Fusion hosts an eye-opening array of intellectual properties, from Back to the Future's Marty McFly to Five Nights at Freddy's Freddy Fazbear to Hot Fuzz's Nicholas Angel and Danny Butterman.

Alongside those are characters from (deep breath) Battlestar Galactica, Chucky, Jaws, Jurassic World, Knight Rider, Masters of the Universe, M3gan, Mega Man, Scott Pilgrim, Shaun of the Dead, Team Fortress 2, The Walking Dead and Xena: Warrior Princess. KFC's Colonel Sanders is also in. Also, Bob Ross.

What is this feeling? Gameplay-wise, Funko Fusion is very much a spiritual successor to Lego Dimensions - though without the natural charm of Lego and with more digital plastic. Does its array of licensed IP outweigh its simple gameplay? Well, you can't defy gravity.

Next up for Funko Fusion? Characters from the US version of The Office.