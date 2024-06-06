There's confusion over what's happening with Dragon Age Dreadwolf this week

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf fans should be looking forward to seeing more of BioWare's long-awaited next chapter in its fantasy role-playing series, but there's now confusion over exactly what might be shown at this year's Summer Game Fest.

Chatty games journalist Jeff Grubb has discussed Dragon Age's appearance during the upcoming Geoff Keighley-fronted livestream a couple of times this week, hinting that while "Dragon Age" was there, "Dragon Age Dreadwolf" would not be.

On reddit and social media, this prompted fans to begin wondering whether BioWare was set to unveil a new Dragon Age 1 remaster, or that Dreadwolf had been delayed (again). Neither of these things are the case, Eurogamer understands.

As some eventually suspected, and Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has also now stated on gaming forum ResetEra, Dragon Age Dreadwolf has simply gotten a name change. So the project that was Dreadwolf will indeed be shown over the coming week - but no longer with that subtitle.

Reacting to the confusion, former Dragon Age boss David Gaider posted on social media platform X to speculate whether the project was now simply titled "Dragon Age 4", to make clear the story is another chapter in the same saga, and a continuation of the popular Dragon Age Inquisition.

But this seems unlikely. If the title "Dreadwolf" - a reference to a key returning character from Inquisition - has now been dropped, it seems sensible to assume this is to add distance from that game, and make it feel more standalone.

Whatever the next Dragon Age game is called, we're expecting the veil to be lifted in just a few days.

Dragon Age fans have been waiting almost a decade for a new installment in the beloved fantasy series. During that time, the project formerly known as Dreadwolf has gone through multiple reboots to add and then remove online elements, and various changes of staff behind the scenes. Finally, however, it now sounds like it's close to launch.