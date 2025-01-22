There's an impressive unofficial Indiana Jones and the Great Circle VR mod on the way and we've played it

Luke Ross, the prolific flat to VR modder and creator of the REAL VR mod has been suspiciously quiet recently. Turns out this was because he's been secretly digging into the code for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and he's emerged from its dusty depths with an upcoming PC VR mod that's so exciting, it might just belong in a museum.

That's right, a REAL VR mod that will allow you to explore the open worlds of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is on the way, and Luke offered me a chance to inspect an early access version of his work. You can watch around 40 minutes worth of gameplay, including a full, commentary free playthrough of the Raiders-set intro chapter in the video above. Be wary of spoilers though, especially after the 20 minute mark as I do check out some late-game locations. If you'd just like to get idea of what it would be like to star in Raiders of the Lost Ark though, skip ahead to the 27 minute mark.

There are some amazing views in The Great Circle, but I found that tomb raiding offered me the most immersive virtual moments.

Just like Luke's other mods, this one adds full 6DoF VR to the game but not motion controls, so you'll still need to play through the game with a normal controller. This is always a bit of a sore point for diehard VR enthusiasts, but it doesn't bother me as I just appreciate the fact that I can explore previously flat worlds as if I were there. This is especially true for The Great Circle which combines highly detailed assets with small but incredibly dense open worlds to form lush looking locations that are a joy to explore in virtual reality.

One thing I did struggle with whilst trying out the mod though was the first-person combat. All the action is right up in your face and the swings of Indy's fists and weapons felt like it pulled the camera around quite a lot and, as you'll see if you watch the video, this ended up with me missing a lot of blows. According to Luke's Patreon blog post however, this is a problem that seems to be unique to me which, to be fair, sounds about right as I'm well known for breaking every game I touch. Nevertheless, this mod still feels like a perfect companion piece for a spot of virtual tourism after you've completed the game in flat, as revisiting areas after that point is super easy thanks to the travel options in the menus.

The flat images and video really don't do sights like this justice. The river, the wooden walkways, the buildings and the distant trees add so much depth and realism to the scene in VR.

One thing to note also is that I had to keep the texture qualities fairly low to get smooth capture for this one so if you have a decent GPU and you're not running a bunch of capture programs at the same time, you should be able to achieve way sharper visuals than you can see in my video with a little bit of tinkering. But when will you get to do this tinkering? Well, dust off your fedora and unravel your whips because according to Luke, his mod is almost ready for release.