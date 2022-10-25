There's a slight discount on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at Amazon

A storied and ever-popular choice given its secret message from Nintendo, Steam compatibility, and more recently iOS 16 adding native support for the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, there’s really no reason not to pick one up if you play anything even remotely involved on the Switch.

The Switch Pro controller sits much easier in the hands than the Joy-Con pair, even when they’re placed in a charging grip, as the Pro Controller is a clear 2cm wider both at the top and the handles. Paired with the face of the controller being clear of the docking run for the Joy-Con pair to lock into, the Pro has a considerable amount more room for the buttons to breathe – you won’t be fighting with the analogue stick to get to the minus button here. The triggers are also considerably bigger, and the grips are more rounded and tactile to boot. It even has a proper D-Pad!

When Digital Foundry rounded up their choices of best controllers for the PC, they praised the long battery life and quality of the controller, with the caveats of price and USP beyond Switch compatibility. If you’re in the market for something that fits this particular niche though, you won’t find a better single solution for a controller that you can use on either platform.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – £49.99 from Amazon (was £69.99)

While listed as a 29 per cent discount, the Amazon price has tended to hover around the £50 mark for some time now, slightly edging out other retailers such as Game. The new price isn’t all that far north of the all-time low of £45, either, and I wouldn’t expect to see this reduced much for Black Friday, as it never is.

A considerably cheaper alternative is the licensed PowerA wired controller, which is currently down to £14.99 on a 25 per cent discount. While it’s certainly not as premium feeling as the Pro, and lacks the native Steam and iOS support, the button configuration is for all intents and purposes the same, giving you some much needed space over the Joy-Cons’ more restricted layout. If you’re more of a hand-held player, the Hori Split Pad Pro is currently 10 per cent off at Amazon too, and that will reduce hand cramp significantly thanks to its more ergonomically considered design.

Check out Jelly Deal’s hub for the best Nintendo Switch deals, and follow Jelly Deals’s Twitter to be the first to know if the Pro Controller ever does dip into the fabled lands of a sub-£45 price.