There's a Final Fantasy 14 version of Heardle

You've heard of Wordle. You've probably heard of Heardle. But have you heard of Final Fantasy 14 Heardle?

For the unfamiliar, Heardle is basically guess the intro: second by second you're given an extra chance to guess the song and share the result online in pretty coloured squares.

Apply that to the music of Square Enix's critically acclaimed MMORPG and you have Final Fantasy 14 Heardle.

To be honest, any excuse to listen to the fantastic music from the game is an absolute win. But you'll need to know the exact name of the song title for this - not just 'oh it's that track from that dungeon I did a year ago'.

That said, I surprised myself this morning by getting today's Heardle in one second. Cue victory fanfare!

If you want to have a go for yourself, check it out here. Don't forget to share the results on Twitter and annoy all your friends.

If you're more interested in playing the actual Final Fantasy 14 game, the latest patch - Newfound Adventures - is available now. However, producer Yoshi-P has asked fans to stop trolling each other in PvP mode.