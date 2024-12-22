The year's Steam Replay reveals 85% of Steam users in 2024 spent time playing games released in 2023 or earlier

Just 15 percent of Steam players spent time with new releases - defined as games released in 2024 - this year.

That's according to Steam itself, which gave us a little insight into the broader playing habits of its players as part of Steam Replay 2024.

This year, the recap not only shows you how many games you played and when, but also your favourite genres, the achievements you unlocked (the median was 13), the number of games played (for most, this is four), and your longest streak (the average was six days, apparently).

"How many games did you play, and how does that compare to last year? Did you unlock a bunch of achievements? What about your longest streak? These fun numbers and more are in your Replay," Valve teases.

You also get the chance to be humbled by the amount of time you spent with your most-played games of 2024, as well as a quick recap of any playtests you participated in, too.

Interested? Head on over to the official Steam page for more.

