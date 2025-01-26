The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep anime includes a mysterious scene cut from the live-action show

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - the Witcher anime heading to Netflix next month - will take place in the middle of the live-action show, specifically between episodes 5 and 6, and it includes a scene that was cut from Henry Cavill's first season.

As detailed in this month's SFX magazine and shared by GamesRadar+, writer Mike Ostrowski and co-writer Rae Benjamin call it "a period of not being together [with Yennefer], or a period of trouble, but still on each other's minds".

The writers say they do not interfere with the live-action show's chronology or timeline, but the anime does include a "fun little scene" that was reportedly cut from the main Netflix series.

What, exactly, that scene entails? We're going to have to wait until the show debuts on 11th February, unfortunately - the writers wouldn't say more. But as we know Anya Chalotra reprises her role as Yennefer in the anime, the writers tease that we'll see more of Geralt and Yennefer's relationship in Sirens of the Deep.

"Geralt cannot let Yennefer go, even though he's trying his best," Ostrowski added. "She haunts him. Even if he wanted to be rid of her, he can't."

As Matt summarised for us recently, two and a half years after The Witcher 4's announcement, CD Projekt finally gave it the big reveal treatment late in 2024, confirming Ciri to be the focus this time around. And now Doug Cockle - voice of former series protagonist Geralt of Rivia both in the games and the anime - has had his say, calling the switch to a new main character, a "really, really interesting move for all kinds of reasons".