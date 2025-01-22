The Witcher concert set for UK to celebrate Wild Hunt's 10th anniversary

If you want to toss a coin to your orchestra, you will soon be able to do just that, as CD Projekt Red has announced ticket sales for The Witcher in Concert will go on sale imminently.

The Witcher in Concert is a celebration of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's 10th anniversary, because it really has been that long (and yet, I haven't aged a day). It will "bring to life the open-world RPG's timeless score with a live orchestra performance". As with other video game-based concerts, gameplay will accompany the music as it swells from the orchestra.

The concert tour itself will kick off during this year's Gamescom event in Cologne, before traveling across Europe. That includes here in the UK, with the concert coming to London on 5th November, before it heads to Manchester on 7th November.

As well as the UK, the tour has stops in Austria, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Sweden all scheduled. Further tour locations will be announced at a later date, including ones across the pond in North America.

"I can't believe it's been 10 years since we first introduced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to the world! Music is such an important part of our games, and to see the community respond with such enthusiasm for what we created has been truly incredible," said soundtrack co-composer Marcin Przybyłowicz.

"From everyone's favorite 'le le les' to the tracks we used to underscore the most heartfelt moments, every single composition was a joy to create, and I'm looking forward to sharing it with people around the world."

Those interested are able browse the current list of venues and purchase tickets through The Witcher in Concert official website. Ticket sales go live on 24th January, so this Friday, however a pre-sale will begin 48 hours prior to this date for those who sign up to the concert's newsletter. So, I guess that means now. Get tossing those coins! (only if you want to, of course).

Image credit: CDPR

As for what's still to come for the Witcher series, CD Projekt lifted the lid on its next video game entry at The Game Awards in December.

Known as The Witcher 4, the upcoming game stars Ciri as the main protagonist, and will be another third-person action-RPG just like The Witcher 3. Oh, and Doug Cockle is returning to voice Geralt of Rivia, who will indeed be present in the game in some form.