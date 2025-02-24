The Witcher 3 director's next game still on track, studio says, despite NetEase funding fears

After reports circulated over the weekend that NetEase is allegedly pulling back on its international game investments by "actively shopping around more of its non-Chinese studios", NetEase-owned Rebel Wolves has reached out to assuage fears, reiterating that NetEase is a minority shareholder.

In a statement posted to LinkedIn, Rebel Wolves' chief publishing officer and co-owner, Tomasz Tinc said he was aware of the "rumoured situation" but said that Rebel Wolves' ownership largely rested in the hands of studio employees.

The company is currently at work on The Blood of Dawnwalker, a project headed up by The Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who is also a studio co-owner.

"First and foremost, thank you for all the warm messages and wishes. The development of our game is progressing steadily, and we're facing no financial issues," Tinc wrote.

"The vast majority of Rebel Wolves' ownership rests in the hands of Konrad Tomaszkiewicz and other studio co-owners, all of whom are employed by Rebel Wolves. NetEase is Rebel Wolves' minority shareholder."

Tinc also confirmed that production of he Blood of Dawnwalker is "fully funded", and it was working alongside the studio's partners and publisher Bandai Namco to "bring the first chapter of the Dawnwalker saga to life".

NetEase's backtrack arguably commenced at the end of last year when it cut jobs and/or "paused" productions at Worlds Untold, Jar of Sparks, and Liquid Sword.

Last week, the Chinese megacorp cut jobs at its US-based Marvel Rivals creative team, despite the game's significant success, claiming the decision was made to "optimise development efficiency". It also insisted it "has not wavered in its global expansion plans" amid reports it's unloading "as much as all" of its overseas game companies due to rising costs.