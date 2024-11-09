The voice of Spider-Man 2's Venom, Tony Todd, has died aged 69

Actor Tony Todd - known to millions as Candyman and Venom in Spider-Man 2 - has died aged 69.

A number of studios who worked with Todd have commemorated on social media, including Bloober Team, which says he was "forever entwined with the darkness we braved to face", and Insomniac, which said it was "heartbroken by the passing of our friend".

pic.twitter.com/jJ4zIyBERE — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"He brought so much joy to our studio during the production of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and to many fans around the world with his inimitable voice and presence," Insomniac added.

We mourn the loss of Tony Todd, the voice that drew us into the shadows of Layers of Fear 2.



Rest now, Tony - you are forever entwined with the darkness we braved to face.#BlooberTeam #LayersOfFear pic.twitter.com/eJMYdMQcdw — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) November 9, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Todd's voice is recognised by gamers all over the world, including Half-Life 2 and Half-Life Alyx's Vortigaunts, Dota 2's Dragon Knight, Night Stalker, and Viper, and the narrator in Bloober's Layers of Fear 2.

Todd also gave his voice and motion capture to Admiral Tommy Briggs in Black Ops 2, and was Doctor Rogers in Back 4 Blood.

He will also play Locus in Bethesda's posthumous release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

His film and television work was even more expansive, with roles in Platoon, Final Destination, Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Young and the Restless, and Candyman.

Whilst Todd's rep confirmed his death at home on 6th November, they did not expand on the cause of death at this time.