The Thing: Remastered lands surprise release date, and it's really soon

It appears The Thing: Remastered has secured itself a release date, and not only that, it appears that date is imminent.

According to an Xbox Wire post, The Thing: Remastered is set to arrive tomorrow, 5th December.

However, as noted by IGN, other platforms such as Steam still have the upcoming game listed as simply 'Coming Soon'. The PlayStation store has The Thing: Remastered down as 'Announced', but with no further release date information provided. Meanwhile, a recent post on social media platform X by developer Nightdive stated the game was set for a December release, but it didn't specify a date.

Eurogamer has reached out to Nightdive - which was also responsible for last year's System Shock remake - for clarification on The Thing: Remastered's release date. Stay tuned.

The Thing: Remastered was announced earlier this year. It casts players as United States Army Special Forces member Captain Blake, who heads to the Antarctic outpost seen in the movie to find out what happened to its ill-fated research team.

The game itself promises players plenty of "blood-curdling events" and "enigmatic deaths". So, even though The Thing: Remastered may well be releasing this December, it is less about sleigh bells and more about slay bells.

Image credit: Xbox/Eurogamer

In the meantime, if you want to take a look at the studio's previous work, we were rather impressed with its System Shock remake, giving it four out of five stars on release.

"The System Shock remake faithfully recreates a classic, retains most of its appeal, reframes everything with a horror tilt, and as a result, makes it more playable for everyone," reads Eurogamer's System Shock review.