The Talos Principle 2's surprise DLC, Road to Elysium, is out next week

Croteam has announced a three-part DLC for The Talos Principle 2, Road to Elysium.

Described as a "three-part coda that allows you to dive deeper into the world of The Talos Principle 2", Road to Elysium will put your puzzle-solving skills to the test when it releases across all platforms on 14th June, 2024.

Consisting of Orpheus Ascending, Isle of the Blessed, and Into the Abyss, the DLC will "reunite you with beloved characters through a series of thought-provoking new stories".

Orpheus Ascending sees you explore the philosophy of love, death, and resurrection through the story of Hypatia and Sarabhai and "gorgeous environments" inspired by Ancient Egypt, while Isle of the Blessed takes you to a Caribbean Island where you'll get to "hang out with Yaqut and Miranda as they join Cornelius and Athena on a puzzle-driven adventure".

Finally, Into the Abyss takes you back to one of the most dramatic moments in the base game, and you'll get to see what really happened when someone was trapped in the Megastructure...

"Following the events of The Talos Principle 2, Road to Elysium continues the evolution of the robot world, providing you with a new perspective on some of the key moments from 1K's journey, and challenging you with puzzles built around both new and pre-existing mechanics," the team explains.

The Talos Principle 2 Road to Elysium will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on 14th June, 2024.

"It took me a while to decide how I felt about The Talos Principle 2," contributor Ruth Cassidy wrote in Eurogamer's The Talos Principle 2 review.

"None of its parts are beautifully integrated - the story, the philosophy and the puzzling all playing tug-of-war at various times, and sometimes disruptively so - but my feeling in the end is that I just keep thinking about it. If it's a thought experiment, I'm still puzzling over it, while I'm pondering its puzzles too. Maybe I'm not sold on robots as the sequel to people - I'd rather we stuck around - but The Talos Principle 2 is a worthy sequel to its own predecessor."