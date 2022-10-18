The SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless has a 44% discount at Amazon

There's so much competition at the top between PC gaming manufacturers now, that there are constant innovations to make accessories like mice and keyboards lighter, faster, have more RGBs and longer battery life.

This is a good thing, because with so much competition you get competitive pricing and discounts. You also get interesting innovations, like having lots of holes on a mouse to make it super lightweight.

If you like the sound of both of those benefits, then the SteelSeries Aerox 5 has both, thanks to a 44 per cent discount at Amazon that brings it down to its lowest-ever price.

The Aerox 5 is perfect if you're a competitive gamer who never wants to miss a flick on your opponents in games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and CS:GO, because it only weighs 74 grams and has a TrueMove Air sensor with tilt tracking, 18,000 DPI, 400 IPS, and 40G acceleration.

It's also handy for MOBAs and MMOs, thanks to the five side buttons which can be programmed in the SteelSeries engine to do whatever you want. There's also a handy toggle switch that allows you to easily swap between profiles for each game you play.

This all takes place over lag-free and reliable 2.4GHz wireless, and there's Bluetooth connectivity if you need it in a pinch, with an 180-hour battery that can restore up to 15 hours of gameplay in just 40 minutes of charging.

If you're not too fussed about having a wireless connection and want to save even more money, the wired Aerox 5 is also down to its lowest price on Amazon of £50.

Whichever version of the SteelSeries Aerox 5 mouse you choose you're sure to get a great experience across all of your games. To see where the Aerox 5 stacks up with some other of our favourites, check out Digital Foundry's gaming mouse guide.