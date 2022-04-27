Stanley Parable all endings and how many endings there are explained

Stanley Parable all endings and how many endings there are explainedIncluding the new endings in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.
The Stanley Parable endings range from the strange to the oddly sorrowful to the Broom Closet.
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe not only allows you to experience those classic adventures with Stanley and The Narrator, but contains a host of new endings for you to find.
Below you’ll discover how many endings there are in both versions of The Stanley Parable, along with how to reach all of the endings. Just be warned - this guide does contain spoilers!
The Stanley Parable endings explained
The endings are the core of The Stanley Parable - some are funny, some are sad and some are downright strange.
Most are found by going through either the left of right door and deciding whether you're going to deviate from The Narrator's instructions. There are few, however, which occur before you even reach the two doors.
To truly understand The Stanley Parable, we recommend experiencing as many endings as possible, especially since the Ultra Deluxe edition has introduced new ones.
There are 19 endings to find in The Stanley Parable, with Ultra Deluxe including an additional 20 endings.
Though it’s important to note that, at the time of writing, we’re unable to confirm whether one of the original Stanley Parable endings is present in Ultra Deluxe. This means that the total number of endings in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is either 38 or 39.
Below you’ll find instructions on how to experience every ending in both The Stanley Parable and Ultra Deluxe. To make this guide easy to navigate, we’ve divided the sections into left door endings, right door endings, pre-door endings and the new endings added with Ultra Deluxe.
We’ve also tried to keep the instructions vague to avoid spoilers, but you’re still reading this at your own risk!
Left door endings in The Stanley Parable
The endings below occur if you go through the left door in The Stanley Parable and The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - though The Narrator does offer you the chance to course correct if you wander through the right door.
While we’ve kept the instructions below simple, you are wandering into spoiler territory.
Broom Closet Ending
Follow The Narrator’s instructions you reach the Broom Closet and, instead of continuing forward, head into the Broom Closet. Make sure you close the door, so you can truly enjoy the closet.
Continue hanging out in the Broom Closet until The Narrator asks for a new player. At this point, step out of the closet and listen to The Narrator.
When he finishes speaking, head back into the Broom Closet until he finishes speaking. You can now continue with the game as normal, restart the story or stay in the Broom Closet forever more.
If you return to the Broom Closet in another play through The Narrator will certainly have a reaction.
Countdown Ending
Follow The Narrator’s instructions, but chose to turn the machine on.
Freedom Ending
Follow The Narrator’s instructions.
Heaven Ending
To reach this endings, you need to complete the following steps:
- Activate computer 419 in the office before the two doors.
- Restart game.
- Activate computer 423 in the office before the two doors.
- Restart game.
- Activate the computer outside the boss’ office.
- Restart game.
- Activate computer 434 in the office adjoining Stanley’s.
- Restart game.
- Activate Stanley’s computer.
The game will then automatically restart and you’ll be sent to heaven. When you’re ready to leave, restart the story.
Mariella Ending
When you reach the staircase, go down instead of up and then explore the new area you find yourself in.
Escape Pod Ending
Reach the boss’ office and, just as you’ve entered the room, exit back into the hallway. If you’ve done this at the right time, the doors for the office will close and you’ll be left in the hallway.
Next, backtrack to the first room and you’ll discover that the door next to Stanley’s office is now open. Go through this door and climb the stairs until you reach the ending.
Museum Ending
If this is your first time playing The Stanley Parable, we recommend completing a number of endings as the museum does contain spoilers.
To reach the museum, follow The Narrator’s instructions until you see a sign labelled ‘Escape’ and, when you do, head in the direction it indicates.
Upon reaching the museum, explore it at your leisure and, when you’re ready to leave, find the hallway with the exit sign hanging above it. Beyond this sign, you’ll find an On / Off switch for the Stanley Parable itself, which you need to interact with to complete this ending.
Right door endings in The Stanley Parable
These endings only occur if you go through the right door in The Stanley Parable or The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe. The instructions below are purposely simple, but still contain minor spoilers for both games.
Apartment Ending
Take the elevator in the warehouse to the upper floor and follow the corridor until you reach a door. Next, go through the door and pick up the phone.
Art Ending
For this ending, you need to travel on the elevator in the warehouse until it’s going over the catwalk. At this point, drop down the catwalk and walk forward to reach two coloured doors.
You now need to go through the blue door three times. At this point, The Narrator will return you to the original door room, but, this time, there will be a third door.
Next, follow The Narrator’s instructions until you reach the baby game. This is where the Art Ending becomes complicated.
To obtain this ending, you need to play the baby game for four hours and, at the two hour mark, The Narrator will add in a second button you need to press. If you fail the baby game at any point, you’ll receive the Games Ending instead.
Cold Feet Ending
Walk onto the elevator in the warehouse and, just as it starts moving, walk back onto the platform behind you. After doing this, jump from the platform onto the ground below.
Confusion Ending
After leaving the employee lounge, take the door on the left and go down the elevator.
Games Ending
It’s important to note that this ending plays out slightly differently depending on whether you’re playing the original Stanley Parable or Ultra Deluxe.
In both games, you reach this ending by jumping down onto the catwalk in the warehouse while travelling on the elevator. Next, you have to go through the blue door three times and, afterwards, follow The Narrator’s instructions until you reach the baby game, which you have to fail.
It’s at this point that the ending will deviate depending on which version you’re playing:
Stanley Parable
Follow The Narrator’s instructions and, when prompted, place the box on the button. Once the elevator rises, jump down the hole and then off the ledge in the new location you find yourself in.
Now wander through the corridors until you find room 437 and, shortly after leaving it, this ending will conclude.
It’s possible to break the puzzle by putting the box through the door.
Ultra Deluxe
Explore the new areas you visit and, when The Narrator leaves, drop down one of the holes found in the goals.
You then need to go off the ledge in the next area you reach and, afterwards, wander through the corridors till you find a room labelled 437. The ending will end shortly after you’ve left this room.
Not Stanley Ending
Take the elevator in the warehouse to the upper level and follow the corridor along until you reach the phone room.
Next, crouch down by the plug socket and interact with it to unplug the phone.
You now need to return to the doors room and, once they open, head through the right door. Finding your way blocked, backtrack and go through the left door.
After the game resets, go through the right door again.
The Narrator will reset the game once more and, this time, you need to head through the left door and visit the boss’ office.
Powerful Ending
In the warehouse, walk off the elevator to the floor below.
Zending Ending
Get on the elevator in the warehouse and wait until it’s passing over the catwalk. When this happens, drop down to the catwalk. If you miss, you’ll receive the Cold Feet ending.
Once you’re on the catwalk, keep moving forward until you reach the two coloured doors. From here, follow The Narrator’s instructions and he’ll take you to the starry dome.
When you’ve reached the starry dome, exit again by the door and travel down the corridor to reach a staircase. You now need to jump off the staircase until the game resets.
Pre-Doors endings in The Stanley Parable
The following endings occur before you reach the two doors in both The Stanley Parable and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. This section does contain minor spoilers, so read at your own risk.
Coward Ending
Close the door for Stanley’s office and wait.
Out of the Window Ending
Walk onto the chair for desk 434 to climb onto the desk itself. Crouch down once you’re on the desk and walk out of the window.
The Narrator will ask you a question during this ending and, depending on your answer, it will conclude in a different way.
Serious Ending
At the time of writing, we can’t confirm whether this ending is available inThe Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.
If you want to experience this ending in the original game, you first need to open the properties for The Stanley Parable by right-clicking on it in your Steam Library and add ‘-console’ to the Launch Options.
Next, start the game and you’ll find that a console has appeared on the main menu. Now you need to type ‘sv_cheats 1’ into the console and submit it.
You can do this an additional two times for slightly different dialogue from The Narrator.
Whiteboard Ending
Sometimes, when the story resets, you’ll discover that the office adjoining Stanley’s has been transformed into a blue room.
When this occurs, you can open door 426 and discover the Whiteboard ending. On the whiteboard, you’ll find the code for or the option to switch on ‘Bark,’ which causes a barking sound to occur whenever you press the Interact button.
Once you’ve finished looking at the whiteboard, you can continue playing the game as normal.
Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe new endings explained
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has a selection of endings which aren’t available in the original game. Keep in mind that this section contains spoilers for this new content, so read at your own risk.
To reach the new content, you need to play through a number of the original Stanley Parable endings. After doing so, a door labelled ‘New Content’ will appear in the corridor before the room containing those classic two doors.
The Memory Zone Ending
To begin the path for this ending, you need to go through the door labelled ‘New Content’ and feel satisfied with the enjoyment the said new content gives you. Once you’ve reached peak enjoyment, the game will reset.
Next, you need to follow The Narrator into the vent. If, however, you go up the stairs, you’ll be returned to the offices and can play out another ending.
By going through the vent, you’ll reach The Memory Zone and you need to explore it until your way is blocked by boxes.
At this point, you need to go into the previous room where the door to Memory Zone Maintenance - which is down the stairs - will be open. Now continue forward until you reach the Skip Button room.
Keep pressing the Skip Button, listening to as much or as little dialogue as you like, until you’re able to leave the room. Do so and walk until the game resets.
The Stanley Parable 2 Ending
To reach this ending, you must first complete The Memory Zone ending.
After doing so, you’ll find that The Narrator has placed a neon sign next to the ‘New Content’ door. Head through the door and explore the new offices, until you reach the expo hall.
Here there are a number of features you can enjoy, but, to progress, you must visit the Reassurance Bucket and Collectibles. Still, The Narrator has put a lot of effort into these features, so it’s worth visiting them all.
When you’re ready, go up the stairs located to the left of the Collectibles exhibit. Once The Narrator is finished, the game will reset.
Vent Ending
For this ending, you need to visit the warehouse where, near a pile of boxes, you’ll find a plank you can climb onto. Doing so will allow you to drop down to a plank pathway below.
After doing so, turn to your immediate left and head through the vent to reach a new section of the office.
Reassurance Bucket Endings
Carrying the Reassurance will change a significant number of the ending in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.
The only expectations are the Broom Closet, which works in a similar fashion to the original version just with a bucket, the Whiteboard ending - where the Reassurance Bucket will be available but won’t change anything - and the What is a Bucket? ending, which is a new ending rather than a reworked version.
Here are the ending which are altered by the Reassurance Buckets presence and, to avoid spoilers, we’ve listed them by the names used in the sections above:
- Apartment
- Broom Closet
- Like the original Broom Closet ending, allows you to continue with the game after you’ve listened to the dialogue.
- Cold Feet
- Confusion
- Countdown
- Escape Pod
- Completing this ending will remove the bucket from the office for at least one playthrough. Don’t worry, you’ll get a replacement.
- Freedom
- Mariella
- Museum
- Walk out and touch the bucket at the highest point of the museum.
- New Content
- Take the bucket through the door labelled ‘New Content.’
- Not Stanley
- Out of the Window
- Powerful
- Vent
- What is a Bucket?
- Head to the warehouse and drop down to the catwalk while travelling on the elevator. Next head through the open door and follow The Narrator’s instructions until you reach the What is a Bucket? room. The answers you give won’t change the ending.
Unless stated otherwise, you reach the Reassurance Bucket endings by following the steps outlined in the previous sections.
Collectibles Ending
To obtain this ending, you need to find all six of the Stanley collectibles The Narrator has hidden throughout the office.
Here is where you can find the Stanley figurines:
- As part of The Stanley Parable 2 ending
- In the Executive Bathroom
- At the bottom of the stairs which lead to the boss’s office
- Before the lift leading to the Mind Control Facility
- In a small room to the right of the red and blue door
- In the warehouse - reach by using the plank resting against a pile of boxes to drop down to a plank pathway
After collecting your second collectible, the meeting room will be transformed and include a list of the Stanley figurines locations. This list will also tick off each figurine you find, helping you keep track of which ones you’re looking for.
Once you’ve found all six, finish whichever ending you’re currently doing and, when the game resets, the Collectibles ending will begin. To finish it, follow The Narrator’s instructions.
Epilogue
After you’ve experienced the Collectibles ending, the Epilogue will appear as an option in the main menu.
To avoid spoilers, all we’ll say about the Epilogue is that progression is straightforward and that you can replay it as many times as you like.
Hope you enjoy The Stanley Parable!
