The Sims cheat codes will do exactly what it says on the tin, they'll help you cheat your way through your time trying to keep your creations alive or, indeed, help you to create more chaos with them - the choice is yours.

The original Sims has been re-released for PC as part of the series' 25th Anniversary celebrations and, like the original, cheats are not only available but practically encouraged. Please note, these cheat codes are for the The Sims: Legacy Collection, not the original.

On that note, here are all The Sims cheat codes to help you create mischief, mayhem and chaos.

On this page:

How to use cheat codes in The Sims

To use PC cheat codes in The Sims you need to press and hold CTRL, Shift and C at the same time to bring up the cheats bar in the upper left corner of your screen.

Once this is here, type in your cheat codes and press enter. If you've entered a cheat that doesn't exist or have made an error when inputting it, a small pop up will appear saying 'Cheat doesn't exist'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Also, putting in '!' into the cheats bar lets you repeat the last cheat you entered and using ';' after a cheat lets you put in one after the other. Handy if you want to put in a few at once.

All The Sims cheat codes

Here are all The Sims cheat codes and what each ones:

Bubble_tweak (big number) - Type in a random number to move the thought bubble placement above a Sim’s head.

- Type in a random number to move the thought bubble placement above a Sim’s head. Genable default - All genable objects are returned to default

- All genable objects are returned to default Genable objects on/off - Genable objects become invisible or visible

- Genable objects become invisible or visible Rosebud - 1,000 Simoleons added to household funds

- 1,000 Simoleons added to household funds Sim_speed -1000 to 1000 - sets game speed

-1000 to 1000 - sets game speed Sweep on/off - Ticks disabled

- Ticks disabled Tile_info on/off - Tile information is displayed or hidden

- Tile information is displayed or hidden sim_log begin/end - Starts or finishes sim logging

- Starts or finishes sim logging set_hour (1-24) - Adjusts the time of day, don't put the numbers in brackets or it won't register.

- Adjusts the time of day, don't put the numbers in brackets or it won't register. History - Saves family history file

- Saves family history file draw_routes on/off - Path will be shown for selected Sim

- Path will be shown for selected Sim Autonomy (1-100) - Sets a Sim's free thinking level but don't put the number in brackets.

- Sets a Sim's free thinking level but don't put the number in brackets. rotation (number between 0-3) - Rotates the camera but don't put the numbers in brackets or it won't register

- Rotates the camera but don't put the numbers in brackets or it won't register route_balloons off - Routing debug balloons on/off

- Routing debug balloons on/off map_edit on/off - Map editor is allowed or turned off

- Map editor is allowed or turned off move_objects - Move any object freely in Build/Buy

- Move any object freely in Build/Buy draw_floorable on/off - Floorable grid on or off

- Floorable grid on or off Interests - Displays personality and interests for currently selected Sim

- Displays personality and interests for currently selected Sim draw_all_frames on/off - Draw all animation frames turned on or off

- Draw all animation frames turned on or off prepare_lot - Fix or check required lot objects

We'll update this page as we find more!

Image credit: EA

