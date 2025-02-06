The Sims 4's next expansion lets you run a pet cafe, laundrette, or tattoo parlour - depending what other DLC you own

Entrepreneurially minded The Sims 4 players are about to get a whole new set of options, courtesy of the new Businesses & Hobbies expansion - which'll enable the likes of player-run pet cafes and tattoo parlours when it launches on 6th March - depending what other DLC you own.

The Sims 4's Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack - the 18th major expansion since its release back in 2014 - is, as its name suggests, focused on two key areas. Starting with hobbies, there's talk of Hobby Meet-ups, where Sims can socialise with like-minded individuals, learn to master their chosen craft from mentors during Classes and Lecturers, and perhaps even become mentors themselves if they become sufficiently skilled.

Business seems to be where the bulk of the new expansion's focus lies, however, with players able to establish a small business to bring in the Simoleons. It's possible to create a dedicated space on a residential lot to sell your wares to passing customers, or you can build on the new Small Business Venture Lot instead. There's also a new Ticket Kiosk, providing a way to charge customers either one time or by the hour, and players have the choice between hiring staff or running their fledgling enterprise as a family unit.

As a business grow, Sims earn Business Perks - unlocking new interactions and effects - and there's a Business Renown system enabling players to either run things by the book or to indulge in their unscrupulous side. However, EA notes that becoming a Dreamer or Schemer can impact Sims' lives outside of work.

And as for the type of small business players can run, that'll depend on the Sims 4 expansions and game packs they own. With just Businesses & Hobbies installed, players can build business around either the new tattoo skill (which introduces a Tattoo Paint Mode to create custom designs using a growing collection of stamps and stencils) or the new pottery skill. The latter adds a pottery wheel and kiln for Sims to utilise, with players able to make either decorative or functional pieces, and glaze them for the finishing touch.

However, if the idea of running a tattoo parlour or pottery shop doesn't appeal, Cats and Dogs expansion owners can open pet cafes, while the Get Together expansion unlocks the ability to run dance clubs and game arcades. City Living unlocks karaoke bars, Get Famous unlocks acting classes, Laundry Day makes it possible to run a laundrette, and Bowling Night is for those that want to open their own bowling alley. And finally, Spa Day is the game pack you'll need if you want to wring your customers dry in the name of relaxation.

The Sims 4's Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack - which also includes a new world in the form of Nordhaven - launches for all platforms on 6th March. Anyone that picks it up before 18th April gets the Practice Makes Perfect Priscilla Statue, Sweetest Treat Display Case, and Beautiful Flaws Lamp, as detailed in EA's announcement.