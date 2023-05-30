If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Sims 4's next batch of Kit DLC brings grungy looks and nooks for books

Out later this week.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

And the kits keep coming! A little over a month after the last lot were announced, EA has unveiled a fresh selection of bite-sized Kit DLC for The Sims 4, this time introducing grungy looks and nooks for books when they arrive later this week.

First up is Grunge Revival Kit, which, as its name suggests, whisks players back to the 90s, for a clothing-focused pack themed around "the unpolished, the imperfect, and the free-spirited".

EA is yet to detail the DLC's exact contents, but expect "worn textures, layered options, and bold accessories", ranging from old band tees and baggie hoodies to faded jeans.

The Sims 4's Book Nook Kit arrives alongside the Grunge revival Kit (pictured at the top of the page).

EA's second offering is The Sims 4 Book Nook Kit, featuring a selection of new furnishings designed to help players construct the reading room of their dreams. New building items include sofas, window seating, and stackable book shelves.

Watch on YouTube
The Sims 4 Grunge Revival and Book Nook Kits are both set to release this Thursday, 1st June, and will be available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Expect each Kit pack to cost £4.99/$4.99 USD.

