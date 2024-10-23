The Sims 4 ghostly update puts WooHoo-ing the Grim Reaper back on the table

The Sims 4 team has released an appropriately-timed spooky update for its life-simulation game, which focuses on the afterlife, and allows us to once again get down and dirty with the Grim Reaper.

This base game update is available across platforms, and also lets you create ghost characters (from child upwards) in the Create A Sim menu. Here, you can choose how your Sim died, with different deaths giving "unique abilities" to ghosts.

These spectral Sims will have a new set of needs, different to those of live Sims. These needs include: Goo Waste, Ethereal Sustenance, Otherworldly Slumber, Spooky Diversions, Ethereal Bonding, and Apparition Cleansing. If a Sim should die during gameplay, you will have the option to keep the Sim as a playable character, or make them a "freeroaming" ghost instead.

Sticking with the death theme, Sims now also have unique reactions to another Sim's passing. This includes plenty of tears if the deceased Sim was someone near and dear, or just straight up retching if the relationship isn't strong.

And, if a Sim does pass and the game's ever reliable Grim Reaper shows up, you can now WooHoo with the soul collector again.

Full details on this The Sims 4 update - which also includes a new Merfolk Urn and Tombstone for those players with the Island Living expansion, as well as a number of bug fixes and more - can be found via EA.

Image credit: EA

Earlier this month, EA lifted the lid on its Sims 4's Life & Death expansion, which is set to arrive on 31st October. This upcoming expansion will add everything from new neighbourhoods where the boundaries between the living and the dead are especially thin, to a new grim reaper career and the ability for ghosts to WooHoo in objects small and large.