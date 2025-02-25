The Sims 4 finally adds the series' iconic burglar, and it only took 11 years

If your Sims 4 nights have been lacking a certain criminal frisson for the last 11 years, things are about to get a whole lot more exciting. Over a decade after its release, The Sims 4 has finally added the series' iconic burglar as part of its latest free update.

The burglar was, of course, a perpetual looming menace across the first three Sims games, threatening to slip onto your lot in the dead of night - accompanied by a dramatic musical sting - in order to steal your valuables and scarper. Assuming the police didn't get there first.

Unfortunately for fans of late night thievery and stripy knitwear, burglars didn't make the cut when The Sims 4 launched in 2014. But now, more than a decade of nocturnal peace is set to be shattered as the series celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Image credit: EA

As detailed in EA's announcement, The Sims 4's burglar - now officially named Robin Banks - behaves similarly to her earlier counterparts. She'll sneak into homes after dark when residents are sound asleep, shoving items into her sack before making her escape.

Robin's stealing spree can be stopped, however, if Sims managed to wake up and call the emergency services before she flees into the night. The purchasable burglar alarm is back too, guaranteeing the police will arrive in time to make an arrest - and providing other safeguards if Sims are handy enough to install them. A suitably equipped alarm can, for instance, zap a passing burglar, causing her to drop her stolen goods. Additionally, bold (and ideally gym-fit) Sims can take Robin on in a one-on-one fight.

EA says it's added a total of 37 player-directed interactions and 50 unique reactions relating to the burglar across The Sims 4's base game and 17 different packs. Depending what expansions you own, dogs can chase burglars out of the house, werewolves can intimidate them into leaving, spellcasters can deter them with magic, and Servos can zap them into place. Scientists, meanwhile, can immobilise them with a Freeze Ray, and vampires might have a late night snack.

If all that sounds a bit much, EA notes burglar visits will be rare by default. However, those wanting to increase the frequency of break-ins can activate the Heist Havoc Lot Challenge, causing burglars to turn up more often and potentially making alarms go on the blink.

The burglar is available now as part of The Sims 4's latest free base game update. This paves the way for its upcoming Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack - letting players run everything from a pet cafe to a tattoo parlour - which launches next Thursday, 6th March.

All this comes as The Sims series celebrates its quarter-century anniversary with a range of events, including (somewhat wobbly) remasters of The Sims and The Sims 2.