The Sims 2 cheat codes
All cheats for The Sims 2 Legacy Collection.
Cheats in The Sims 2 help you do all manner of things, from setting the time of day and adding a new Sim to your family, to stuffing your pockets full of Simoleons with little to no effort.
The Sims 2 has been re-released for PC as part of the series' 25th Anniversary celebrations and, like its original counterpart, cheats are not only available but practically encouraged. Please note, these cheat codes are for The Sims 2: Legacy Collection, not the original.
Without further ado, here are all The Sims 2 cheat codes and how to use them.
How to use cheat codes in The Sims 2
To use cheat codes in The Sims 2 you need to press and hold CTRL, Shift and C together to bring up the cheats bar across the top of your screen.
When it appears, type in your chosen codes. If you've typed in a code that doesn't work, or if it does work but you're not in the right area for it (like Build mode), an error message will appear here to tell you what's wrong.
All The Sims 2 cheat codes
Here are all The Sims 2 cheat codes and what each one does, so you know exactly what kind of chaos you can create by using them:
- Motherlode - Adds 50,000 Simoleons to household fund
- Addneighbortofamilycheat on/off - Shift and click on an NPC to add them to your household
- Agesimscheat on/off - 'Set age' option will be added to the interaction menu, here you can pick which age to make your Sim
- Aging on/off - Enables or disables aging for the Sims in your household
- Aspirationlevel (0-5) - Lets you choose your current Sims' aspiration level, the number can be in or out of brackets, it registers either way
- Aspirationpoints (number) - Gives your Sim aspiration points, number can be within or outside of the brackets, it registers either way
- boolProp allobjectlightson true/false - Turns permanent light effects on/off for objects that light up when in use
- boolProp carsCompact true/false - Toggles car details while in neighbourhood view
- Boolprop disablepuppykittenaging true/false - enables or disables aging for puppies and kittens
- Boolprop enablepostprocessing true/false - Toggles shadows for indoor objects
- Boolprop petsfreewill true/false - Toggles free will for your pets
- Boolprop showcatalogueflags true/false - Details for objects in build/buy more are more thorough, showing what pack items have originated from.
- Boolprop simshadows true/false - Toggles shadows on or off
- Deleteallawnings - Deletes all awnings on your lot but you must be in Build mode to use this
- Deleteallcharacters - Deletes every Sim from your neighbourhood (this cannot be reversed!)
- Deleteallfences - Deletes all fences on your lot, but you must be in Build mode to use this
- Deleteallhalfwalls - Deletes all half walls on your lot
- Deleteallobjects (Doors/Strairs/Windows) - Deletes all of the objects you've specified, such as Doors. Brackets aren’t needed for this but you must be in Build Mode
- Deleteallwalls - Deletes all walls on your lot, you must be in Build Mode to use this.
- Exit - Closes the cheat window for you
- Expand - Expands the cheat window, typing it again will minimize it
- Familyfunds (family name) (number) - Changes the household funds to specified amount
- Forcetwins - Makes sure your pregnant Sim has twins
- Individualroofslopeangle (15-75) - Lets you adjust the slope/angle of your roof on the current lot
- Help - Lists most of the available cheats (but not all)
- Kaching - Adds 1,000 Simoleons to household funds
- Lock_aspiration - Stops aspiration decay for all household sims
- Maxmotives - Every sim on your lot will have their needs set to full instantly
- Modifyneighborhoodterrain on/off - Lets you adjust the terrain of the neighborhood map screen
- Moveobjects on/off - Allows you to move all objects
- Motivedecay on/off - Toggles need decay for household
- Roofslopeangle (15-27) - Lets you adjust the slope angle of all roofs on your lot
- Showheadlines on/off - Enables or disables thought balloons and other markers above Sims' heads
- Slowmotion (0-8) - Allows slow motion, the higher the number the slower it will be
- Stretchskeleton (number) - Stretches the height of your currently active Sim
- Terraintype (desert/temperate/dirt/concrete) - Changes the map's terrain type
- Unlockcareerrewards - All career rewards will be available in the rewards panel for currently selected Sim
- Vsync on/off - Increases game performance by lowering graphics
We'll update this page as we find more.
