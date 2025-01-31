Cheats in The Sims 2 help you do all manner of things, from setting the time of day and adding a new Sim to your family, to stuffing your pockets full of Simoleons with little to no effort.

The Sims 2 has been re-released for PC as part of the series' 25th Anniversary celebrations and, like its original counterpart, cheats are not only available but practically encouraged. Please note, these cheat codes are for The Sims 2: Legacy Collection, not the original.

Without further ado, here are all The Sims 2 cheat codes and how to use them.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to use cheat codes in The Sims 2

To use cheat codes in The Sims 2 you need to press and hold CTRL, Shift and C together to bring up the cheats bar across the top of your screen.

When it appears, type in your chosen codes. If you've typed in a code that doesn't work, or if it does work but you're not in the right area for it (like Build mode), an error message will appear here to tell you what's wrong.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

All The Sims 2 cheat codes

Here are all The Sims 2 cheat codes and what each one does, so you know exactly what kind of chaos you can create by using them:

Motherlode - Adds 50,000 Simoleons to household fund

- Adds 50,000 Simoleons to household fund Addneighbortofamilycheat on/off - Shift and click on an NPC to add them to your household

- Shift and click on an NPC to add them to your household Agesimscheat on/off - 'Set age' option will be added to the interaction menu, here you can pick which age to make your Sim

- 'Set age' option will be added to the interaction menu, here you can pick which age to make your Sim Aging on/off - Enables or disables aging for the Sims in your household

- Enables or disables aging for the Sims in your household Aspirationlevel (0-5) - Lets you choose your current Sims' aspiration level, the number can be in or out of brackets, it registers either way

- Lets you choose your current Sims' aspiration level, the number can be in or out of brackets, it registers either way Aspirationpoints (number) - Gives your Sim aspiration points, number can be within or outside of the brackets, it registers either way

- Gives your Sim aspiration points, number can be within or outside of the brackets, it registers either way boolProp allobjectlightson true/false - Turns permanent light effects on/off for objects that light up when in use

- Turns permanent light effects on/off for objects that light up when in use boolProp carsCompact true/false - Toggles car details while in neighbourhood view

- Toggles car details while in neighbourhood view Boolprop disablepuppykittenaging true/false - enables or disables aging for puppies and kittens

- enables or disables aging for puppies and kittens Boolprop enablepostprocessing true/false - Toggles shadows for indoor objects

- Toggles shadows for indoor objects Boolprop petsfreewill true/false - Toggles free will for your pets

- Toggles free will for your pets Boolprop showcatalogueflags true/false - Details for objects in build/buy more are more thorough, showing what pack items have originated from.

- Details for objects in build/buy more are more thorough, showing what pack items have originated from. Boolprop simshadows true/false - Toggles shadows on or off

- Toggles shadows on or off Deleteallawnings - Deletes all awnings on your lot but you must be in Build mode to use this

- Deletes all awnings on your lot but you must be in Build mode to use this Deleteallcharacters - Deletes every Sim from your neighbourhood (this cannot be reversed!)

- Deletes every Sim from your neighbourhood (this cannot be reversed!) Deleteallfences - Deletes all fences on your lot, but you must be in Build mode to use this

- Deletes all fences on your lot, but you must be in Build mode to use this Deleteallhalfwalls - Deletes all half walls on your lot

- Deletes all half walls on your lot Deleteallobjects (Doors/Strairs/Windows) - Deletes all of the objects you've specified, such as Doors. Brackets aren’t needed for this but you must be in Build Mode

- Deletes all of the objects you've specified, such as Doors. Brackets aren’t needed for this but you must be in Build Mode Deleteallwalls - Deletes all walls on your lot, you must be in Build Mode to use this.

- Deletes all walls on your lot, you must be in Build Mode to use this. Exit - Closes the cheat window for you

- Closes the cheat window for you Expand - Expands the cheat window, typing it again will minimize it

- Expands the cheat window, typing it again will minimize it Familyfunds (family name) (number) - Changes the household funds to specified amount

- Changes the household funds to specified amount Forcetwins - Makes sure your pregnant Sim has twins

- Makes sure your pregnant Sim has twins Individualroofslopeangle (15-75) - Lets you adjust the slope/angle of your roof on the current lot

- Lets you adjust the slope/angle of your roof on the current lot Help - Lists most of the available cheats (but not all)

- Lists most of the available cheats (but not all) Kaching - Adds 1,000 Simoleons to household funds

- Adds 1,000 Simoleons to household funds Lock_aspiration - Stops aspiration decay for all household sims

- Stops aspiration decay for all household sims Maxmotives - Every sim on your lot will have their needs set to full instantly

- Every sim on your lot will have their needs set to full instantly Modifyneighborhoodterrain on/off - Lets you adjust the terrain of the neighborhood map screen

- Lets you adjust the terrain of the neighborhood map screen Moveobjects on/off - Allows you to move all objects

- Allows you to move all objects Motivedecay on/off - Toggles need decay for household

- Toggles need decay for household Roofslopeangle (15-27) - Lets you adjust the slope angle of all roofs on your lot

- Lets you adjust the slope angle of all roofs on your lot Showheadlines on/off - Enables or disables thought balloons and other markers above Sims' heads

- Enables or disables thought balloons and other markers above Sims' heads Slowmotion (0-8) - Allows slow motion, the higher the number the slower it will be

- Allows slow motion, the higher the number the slower it will be Stretchskeleton (number) - Stretches the height of your currently active Sim

- Stretches the height of your currently active Sim Terraintype (desert/temperate/dirt/concrete) - Changes the map's terrain type

- Changes the map's terrain type Unlockcareerrewards - All career rewards will be available in the rewards panel for currently selected Sim

- All career rewards will be available in the rewards panel for currently selected Sim Vsync on/off - Increases game performance by lowering graphics

We'll update this page as we find more.

Image credit: EA

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Sim help, check out our pages showing you all The Sims cheat codes, all Sims 3 cheats, and all the Sims 4 cheat codes and console commands.