The Sims 1 and 2 patch fixes numerous issues, following "farcical" re-release

EA and Maxis have issued a patch for the recently released Legacy editions of The Sims 1 and The Sims 2.

These games launched on Friday, after earlier rumours suggested the classic life-sim series was making a trip back to its roots. However, when they launched, many players were met with a number of rather glitchy issues and game crashes. Reviews on Steam called the debut "farcical", "broken" and even a "waste of money", which has to sting. The games currently sit with a Mixed review average.

The team acknowledged the games had issues at the time, stating it would hop to it and sort out some fixes. And, true to its word, it has, sharing a generous set of patch notes for both The Sims 1 and 2 last night.

Those who are enjoying the classic Sims game again (or, perhaps even for the first time, she writes suddenly realising there are people out there quite a bit younger than her who may not have been around when these games first came out) should now notice less crashes.

Additionally, players should now be able to click on parts of the neighbourhood they were initially not able to, despite it clearly intended to be doable. The travel screen should also not be quite to "garbled or glitched" now.

You can check out the full patch notes for The Sims Legacy and The Sims 2 Legacy below:

The Sims Fixed Issues:

Alt+Tab or Alt+Enter can sometimes cause a crash

Alt+Enter can sometimes cause the Windows title bar to be hidden

Alt+Enter can sometimes not toggle between full screen and windowed modes

On some systems, The Sims can appear to launch and then immediately exit (no splash screen displayed)

The Sims should now launch in most situations

In some cases where there is an underlying graphics issue, The Sims will display a message

Some players are unable to click on various parts of the neighbourhood map

The travel screen, when traveling between neighbourhoods/worlds, can sometimes appear garbled or glitched

The Sims might crash if you are not on the default neighbourhood, interact with another Sim, and then save

When using Alt+Enter to cycle window and zoom sizes, the HUD could be clipped. At this zoom level, The Sims will now instead clip from the top of the screen.

In some situations in windowed mode the title bar might not be visible

The Family friends counter could sometimes not be visible

The Sims General Notes:

Several players have had problems (e.g. walls, floors, objects not showing up; game not launching; other oddities) that are addressed by updating graphics drivers to the latest versions. Please make sure your drivers are up to date.

The Sims game window is of a fixed size that can't have its basic properties changed after it has launched. Moving the window from a monitor to another with a different, lesser resolution can lead to unexpected results, possibly even crashes. If you want to run The Sims on that second monitor please use the option "-monitor: [open pointy brackets] num [close pointy brackets]" to force it to launch on the other monitor. "0" is your primary monitor, a second monitor is "1" and so on. We are investigating adding this as a menu option in the future.

In some situations, players have noted that music only plays in Live mode. Please check your computer sound options and make sure that everything is properly configured (e.g. on a 5.1 surround system make sure that your center speaker is functioning).

You might be prompted to "Enable the help system" every time you return to a house. This is the game trying to have you complete the tutorial. This will continue to happen until you complete the tutorial.

The Sims 2 Fixed Issues:

Alt-Tab or Alt+Enter can sometimes cause a crash

Some players on EA App received an error message indicating that certain needed files were corrupt

The game would sometimes crash after creating a family

The game sometimes launched at a small resolution (800x600) and then scaled that small format to fill the entire monitor

In certain situations the game will launch and then immediately show a "DirectX" error, requiring use of the "-w" option to work around the problem

Sometimes a Sim (or multiple Sims) would disappear after the player moves to another lot or neighbourhood, or after leaving and rejoining the game despite saving

Sometimes non-adult Sims (children, pets) would disappear

Some interactions that result in a transferable reward (e.g. a dog returns from work) can cause the game to crash

Addressed some infinite loading screen issues

The Sims 2 General Notes:

Several players have had problems that are addressed by updating graphics drivers to the latest versions. Please make sure your drivers are up to date.

Remember that the "boolProp testingCheatsEnabled" cheat will cause the game to periodically show various dialogue boxes with debugging information in them. The cheat is working as expected.

We are investigating an issue where during certain cinematic events (such as Alien Abduction), the Sim can be reset and the event fails. While we are investigating this, you can work around the issue by making certain there are no other Sims on the lot to observe the event.

Why are her eyes open?? | Image credit: EA

The Sims team is still working on some remaining issues. "Some topics can require an extended investigation on our end, so even though these fixes may be in active review, it's not a guarantee that we'll have an immediate fix for it in the upcoming patch," it wrote in a post regarding the latest patch.

"Thank you for playing these games that are such a storied part of our history - starting 25 years ago!"

Please excuse me while I go and put in my dentures.