The Sims 1 & 2 re-releases are out now, and you can get both for £35

After a bit of cheeky teasing earlier in the week that had The Sims fans positively salivating, EA has turn speculation into truth: The Sims 1 & 2 are getting re-releases to celebrate the series' 25th anniversary. And better yet, they're out today on PC.

The Sims 1 & 2 have, of course, long been unavailable in an official capacity on PC, with the 25-year-old original never getting a digital release and its sequel's short-lived Ultimate Collection being yanked from Origin in 2018. A report earlier this week, however - which coincided with some not-entirely-subtle teasing from EA - suggested that was about to change.

And now it's official. The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection are both available for purchase on PC from today, each providing access to their respective base game and all subsequent expansions. Additionally, EA has released The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle, containing both Legacy Collections and The Sims 4 base game.

If you're ready to be catapulted back to the year 2000, The Sims: Legacy Collection costs £17.99 and includes The Sims 1, plus its Living' Large, House Party, Hot Date, Vacation, Unleashed, Superstar, and Makin' Magic packs. It also comes with the Throwback Fit Kit for The Sims 4. The Sims 2: Legacy Collection, meanwhile, costs £24.99 and includes the 2005 base game, The Sims 4's Grunge Revival Kit, plus all the following The Sims 2 expansion packs:

The Sims 2: University

The Sims 2: Nightlife

The Sims 2: Open for Business

The Sims 2: Pets

The Sims 2: Bon Voyage

The Sims 2: Seasons

The Sims 2: FreeTime

The Sims 2: Apartment Life

The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack

The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff

The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff

The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff

The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff

The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff

The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff

The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff

The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff

And if you want to go all-in, The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle is £34.99. All packs are available for purchase on Steam, the EA App, and The Epic Games Store, and EA Play Pro members on the EA App get access to both collections from today.

All this arrives as part of EA's 25th anniversary celebrations for The Sims, which climaxes next Tuesday, 4th February, with a 25-hour livestream. A "huge" free 25th anniversary update for The Sims 4 - adding 70+ new items and a new limited-time event - arrives on the same day, and the MySims: Cozy Bundle that released on Switch last year is coming to PC on 18th March. Now we just need something The Sims 3-related and the celebrations will be complete.