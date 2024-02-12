The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes for February 2024

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is a mobile RPG based on the popular anime The Seven Deadly Sins. There’s a lot to do in this game — between taking on quests, engaging in combat in various stages, and even doing things like cooking and dressing up characters, it’s easy to pour a lot of hours in 7DS: Grand Cross. However, if you’re determined to have the best experience by maximizing your strength (and just getting your favourite characters on your side), your focus will likely be on drawing to win new heroes, which can be pretty demanding.

Luckily, if you want to save yourself the time and effort, you can input codes for some freebies, including Diamonds and SSR Evolution Pendants, that’ll help you get stronger and win new heroes. Here’s our list of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes shared by developers online to help you get a head start!

All working The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes

7DSROYAL : 10 Diamonds

: 10 Diamonds 7DSULTRA : 50 SSR Evolution Pendants

: 50 SSR Evolution Pendants 7DS30DIA: 30 Diamonds

All expired The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes

4thankyou

7DSMONDE

7DSMAGIL

7DSGOWNAD

7DSELMEL

7DSWELOVE

7DSGIFT4U

ANGELOFDEATH

BROKENHEART

Fiatlux

GC3halffesta

LvMeli

Thefestival

Thxfullcounter

whatcode

DRAWER

REWARD

7DSULTRA!

7DSDIA

7dsmall

7DS100

7dstogether

VOTE7DS

THE1ULTIMATE

TWISTEDFATE

BROKENHEART

10COMMANDMENTS

ITBE2020

Peccatum1866

Royalblood

THEHOLYWAR

7DS1Year

7DSFATEOFTHEGODS

Knights

7DSNEWGIFT

LIKE7DS

Eikthyrnir

Festival

LOVE7DS

SHARE7DS

20221124

Assassin

dem0n

Sunshine

Thanks

300dlmerci

How do I redeem codes in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross on Android?

Not sure how to redeem codes in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross? Here’s what you’ll need to do if you’re playing on Android:

Launch The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial.and wait for resources to download. Click the menu button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Press the "Misc" option in the bottom right corner of the menu. Select "Coupons". Enter your code and press redeem.

How do I redeem codes in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross on PC and iOS?

If you’re playing on PC or iOS, the process for redeeming codes is a bit different and will require a browser. No worries, though — we’ve got you covered! Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Head to the 7DS code website in your browser. If you don’t have it already, launch The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross and locate your Netmarble ID under your profile information. Enter your Netmarble ID in the field that says "Enter Member code", select your server, and enter your code. Then, select "Use" and hit "Confirm". Check your Inbox and claim your rewards.

