The Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD card is now the cheapest it's been

The Steam Deck and ROG Ally are amazing pieces of tech, allowing you to play PC games from your library on the go, although you have to be selective with what you download due to greater storage space restrictions.

The ROG Ally has a 512GB SSD, and the Steam deck can go up to 512GB too for the expensive version, but you can easily and cheaply add an extra 512GB of storage with a microSD card like the Samsung EVO Select, which is currently on sale at Amazon for £27:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Samsung EVO Select regularly features in Digital Foundry's rankings for the best Steam Deck Micro SD cards and best Switch Micro SD cards because of Samsung's excellent performance output at a lower price point.

With this card you get impressive sequential read speeds up to 130MB/s, and it meets the A2 standard for random performance which is important for running games directly off the card. The Evo Select is even better used in cameras, drones and GoPros where the high read and write speeds are important for capturing media and then transferring the data to the card.

You can also use this micro SD card with mirrorless cameras and DSLRs because it comes with a full-size SD Card adapter, which is also handy for data transfer on laptops that have a full-size SD card slot.

Of course the biggest draw with this card is the large 512GB capacity, which is enough to store a few dozen Nintendo Switch games like Tears of the Kingdom which needs around 16GB, and will certainly help with a game like Baldur's Gate 3 on the Steam Deck or ROG Ally as that requires 150GB.

Getting 512GB of micro SD card storage for under £30 is impressive, and even more so when it's the fast A2 rated storage you get on the Evo Select.

We're expecting to see more great deals on storage in Amazon Prime Day 2 on 10th and 11th October, so have a look at our everything we know page to find out more, and follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer and the Jelly Deals X (or Twitter) account so you can keep up-to-date with the best deals.