The Rubber Keyed Wonder is a new film that charts the development of the ZX Spectrum

A new film chronicling the rise and fall of Clive Sinclair's "now legendary" ZX Spectrum is set to premiere in London on 3rd October, 2024.

From Gracious Films, GEL, and MusicFilmNetwork, The Rubber Keyed Wonder "charts the development and creation of the ZX Spectrum from concept through to its first release, and the financial and reputational success it brought Clive Sinclair".

It also examines the enduring impact of several Spectrum games, including Jet Set Willy, Knightlore, Chuckie Egg, Ant Attack, and Saboteur.

"The film is highly nostalgic and features rare archive material combined with new interviews with the Spectrum’s original designers, Sir Clive’s son and nephew, and some of the Spectrum's greatest game developers, all sharing their memories of the spectacular rise of the ZX Spectrum and its extraordinary inventor, Sir Clive Sinclair," a press release confirms.

Attendees to the premiere will also be able to participate in a Q&A with the film's directors, Anthony and Nicola Caulfield, James O'Brien, Clive Sinclair's son Crispin, and his nephew Grant.

They'll also be joined by Any Attack's creator, Sandy White, and Saboteur's Clive Townsend.

Furthermore, the premiere will also permit the audiences to see and play on "every version of the Sinclair ZX Spectrum ever released" and be treated to a special presentation of Saboteur, which has been updated for the Spectrum Next.