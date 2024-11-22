The Rogue Prince of Persia's enormous Second Act update is here, but all is not lost for "Purple Prince" lovers

The Rogue Prince of Persia's enormous new update, Second Act, is here.

We already knew it would function as something of a full relaunch but today Ubisoft made it official, calling it The Rogue Prince of Persia's "biggest update since launching in early access on Steam and GeForce back in May 2024".

Along with upgraded art work and a changed colour palette, players can expect the wartime city of Ctesiphon to come to life, along with a "significant transformation regarding the Prince, whose colour has been changed from purple to a tone that not only better fits the new direction, but also its genre, setting, and the Prince of Persia series in general".

That said, the "Purple Prince" will still be playable when a set of playable skins arrive in an upcoming update.

"With the Second Act update, players will be able to explore brand-new biomes, the Mines and the Craftsmen’s District, face off against new bosses, and experience a fresh narrative act, while Act 1 received extensive polish," Ubisoft explains. "Additionally, there are new enemies to encounter and many quality-of-life additions, such as difficulty re-balancing, multiple save slots, spirit cinder & gold automatic pick-up and more."

This update also adds of German, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish localisation.

"I think it works because the game has a charismatic star," Chris Donlan wrote of The Rogue Prince of Persia upon its early access launch. "Not charismatic in what he says, perhaps, but in what he does and how he moves. I just love to watch him run."