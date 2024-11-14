The Rogue Prince of Persia: The Second Act update effectively relaunches the game, makes Prince no longer purple

The Rogue Prince of Persia will receive an enormous new update, Second Act, next week on 21st November, that looks like it'll function as something of a full relaunch.

This roguelite take on Ubisoft's historical action series from some of the developers behind Dead Cells arrived in early access back in May this year to a warm reception.

Now, developer Evil Empire is adding the game's biggest update yet, which will revamp the game's visuals and double the game's size. You can take a look at the changes in the new Second Act trailer below:

Writing on Steam, Evil Empire describe the update as a "glow-up" for the game, with additional detail and tweaked colour palettes. Most notably, the Prince is no longer purple

"This change was made as the purple tone just didn't fit with the new direction," Evil Empire wrote. "We find that the art direction is now a much better fit with the game's genre, setting/story and the Prince of Persia series as a whole." Which is fair, as the Prince is not purple anywhere else.

Other content added in the Second Act update includes more biomes, bosses, a fresh story act and additional quality of life improvements such as multiple save slots.

"I think it works because the game has a charismatic star," Chris Donlan wrote of The Rogue Prince of Persia upon its early access launch. "Not charismatic in what he says, perhaps, but in what he does and how he moves. I just love to watch him run."